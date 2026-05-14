PBKS Vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah Wins Toss In First Match As Mumbai Indians Captain, Opts To Field At Dharamsala

Mumbai Indians captain Jasprit Bumrah has won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. MI made two changes with Suryakumar Yadav and AM Ghazanfar missing out. Punjab meanwhile have made three changes, aiming to arrest their slide after 4 straight losses.

"We have decided to bowl first. We saw the last game and felt maybe with the cold weather coming down the wicket will settle down. I didn't think that I will be a Test captain before becoming MI captain (smiles). As much as we can, we can three games left and we want to enjoy and maybe ruffle a few teams. Surya is not here for personal reasons and Allah is not there as well," Bumrah said at the toss.

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PBKS vs MI Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma