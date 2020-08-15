Former cricketer and UP minister Chetan Chauhan suffers multi-organ failure, on life support

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted in the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute in Lucknow, is now on ventilator support at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister with the Uttar Pradesh government, was hospitalised in Lucknow on July 12. He was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram when his condition worsened.

"Chetan ji had a kidney failure Saturday morning followed by multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support," a senior DDCA official told the media.

Chauhan, a BJP leader, holds the sainik welfare, home guards, PRD and Civil Security ministries.

An Arjun Awardee, Chauhan was born in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Later, he moved to Pune with his father who was an army officer. Chauhan has studied at Wadia College in Pune and played Ranji Cricket for Maharashtra (1967-68) and Delhi (1975-76).

He has been a Lok Sabha member from Amrahoa in UP twice. In June 2014, Chauhan was appointed as the chairman of the premier fashion institute NIFT.

Chauhan, who had played 40 Tests for India, had been Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner.