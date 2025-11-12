Former Chelsea Star Oscar Collapses In Training, Hospitalised With Heart Issue

Image Credits: X/Oscar

Former Chelsea and Brazil international Oscar is considering retirement after the detection of a heart issue. The 34-year-old who plays for Sao Paulo, collapsed while on an exercise bike in training and was promptly rushed to the hospital.

As per Brazilian outlet Globo, Oscar became unwell while undergoing medical tests as part of preparations for the new season on Tuesday. The 34-year-old was using an exercise bike and collapsed. He was reportedly unconscious for two minutes. The midfielder is currently in the ICU as per reports.

"Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club's professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, who were present at the site," Sao Paulo said in a statment.

"The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis," the statement further read.

Oscar is now reportedly considering a retirement from professional football. The 34-year-old had returned Sao Paulo in December and played only 21 games for them. He had suffered a fractured vertebrae in August.

As per Globo, a heart issue was detected during tests for the fracture. However, the midfielder was deemed fit to play. He and his wife have two kids, a daughter born in 2014, and a son born in 2016.

On Wednesday, Oscar posted a short statement on social media. "Thank you so much for the messages and prayers. Everything will be fine, God willing," the Sao Paulo star wrote on Instagram.

Oscar played for Chelsea for 5 years, before making a £60million move to Shanghai Port in 2017. The Brazilian just 25 at the time, was criticized for the move, but sentiment has since changed following his recent diagnosis.

He scored 38 goals in 203 games for Chelsea between 2012 and 2016, winning the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League. Oscar spent 8 years in China, earning reportedly £400,000 per week.