Chelsea Forward Raheem Sterling Uses Knife To Protect Family From Masked Burglar Gang: Report

Image: Raheem Sterling/Instagram

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling and his family escaped unharmed after an attempted break-in at their Berkshire home on Saturday evening. According to the Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred while Sterling and his children were inside the property. Reports suggest that masked intruders attempted to force entry before quickly fleeing the scene.

According to the report by The Sun, Sterling reportedly got hold of the weapon to protect his young family. This marks the second such incident for Sterling, whose previous home in Oxshott, Surrey, was targeted in 2022 during the FIFA World Cup when he was away on international duty with England.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raheem Sterling’s house break-in

A spokesperson for Sterling confirmed the event in a statement to Telegraph Sport, saying the family was safe despite the ordeal. The statement said, “Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. He and his children were at home at the time. While it represents a disturbing invasion of privacy, we are grateful that everyone is safe. We ask for privacy for Raheem and his family as they recover from this incident.”

Raheem Sterling's career

Sterling did not feature in Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge later that day. The forward, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, has not appeared for Chelsea since May of last year.

The club is reportedly supporting Sterling and his family following the attempted burglary. His Berkshire residence, located on Crown Estate land, has been under renovation for several years.

Police have launched an investigation into the break-in attempt, though no arrests have been made so far. Sterling, a four-time Premier League champion and one of England’s most prominent footballers, is said to be cooperating fully with authorities as security at his property is reassessed.