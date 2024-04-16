Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denied In Domestic Violence Case

Michael Slater. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian cricket commentator Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in court on Tuesday after the court denied him bail over an alleged domestic violence row. The 54-year-old has been spending the past few days under the watchful eyes of Maroochydore police since his arrest, which occurred over the weekend, with Slater applying for bail.

The alleged violent acts were caught on CCTV cameras at the woman's premise, which comprise of verbal abuse or dishing out obscenities and barging his way into her house. According to Fox Cricket, the New South Wales lad collapsed in the court before Corrective Services Staff took him to back to his cell. The complainant has reportedly charged Slater for 19 domestic violence incidents, alleged to have taken place on December 5th, 2023 and April 12th, 2024.

Happy Birthday Michael Slater Most destructive and self-destructive batsmen of the modern era.

Scored 169 (25 4s & 1 6s) vs Pakistan 1st Test @ Brisbane 1999. Dropped on 99 by @MuhammadWasim77.@mj_slats vs @shoaib100mph having gr8 Contest btw them.pic.twitter.com/auMnJ4AIrK — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) February 21, 2023

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brendan Newman stated that they have an evidence in the form of a tape, where Slater had dished out expletive-laden abuse on the complainant before smashing a window. The 74-Test veteran went on to allegedly assault her in the home as well. Newman told the court, as quoted by Fox Cricket:

"She’s pleading with him to stop repeatedly, she’s in a state of undress, cowering, clearly scared for her safety. We say the strength of the evidence is good."

Micheal Slater featured in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs from 1993-2001:

As far as Slater's cricketing career goes, the right-handed opener played in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs from 1993-2001. The opening batter went on to muster 5312 runs, averaging 42.83 with 14 hundreds.

He has also had commentary stints with Channel 9 and Channel 7, establishing himself as one of the best in the business.