 Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denied In Domestic Violence Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEx-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denied In Domestic Violence Case

Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denied In Domestic Violence Case

Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after court denies him bail on Tuesday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Michael Slater. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian cricket commentator Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in court on Tuesday after the court denied him bail over an alleged domestic violence row. The 54-year-old has been spending the past few days under the watchful eyes of Maroochydore police since his arrest, which occurred over the weekend, with Slater applying for bail.

The alleged violent acts were caught on CCTV cameras at the woman's premise, which comprise of verbal abuse or dishing out obscenities and barging his way into her house. According to Fox Cricket, the New South Wales lad collapsed in the court before Corrective Services Staff took him to back to his cell. The complainant has reportedly charged Slater for 19 domestic violence incidents, alleged to have taken place on December 5th, 2023 and April 12th, 2024.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brendan Newman stated that they have an evidence in the form of a tape, where Slater had dished out expletive-laden abuse on the complainant before smashing a window. The 74-Test veteran went on to allegedly assault her in the home as well. Newman told the court, as quoted by Fox Cricket:

"She’s pleading with him to stop repeatedly, she’s in a state of undress, cowering, clearly scared for her safety. We say the strength of the evidence is good."

Micheal Slater featured in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs from 1993-2001:

As far as Slater's cricketing career goes, the right-handed opener played in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs from 1993-2001. The opening batter went on to muster 5312 runs, averaging 42.83 with 14 hundreds.

He has also had commentary stints with Channel 9 and Channel 7, establishing himself as one of the best in the business.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Suresh Raina Helps A Limping MS Dhoni Out Of Wankhede Stadium After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Video: Suresh Raina Helps A Limping MS Dhoni Out Of Wankhede Stadium After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denied In Domestic Violence Case

Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denied In Domestic Violence Case

IPL 2024: Bangladesh Cricket Board Extends Mustafizur Rahman's NOC Till CSK vs PBKS Clash On May 1

IPL 2024: Bangladesh Cricket Board Extends Mustafizur Rahman's NOC Till CSK vs PBKS Clash On May 1

'Felt It Was Probably Time We Tried Someone Else': Glenn Maxwell Takes A Break After Tough Start To...

'Felt It Was Probably Time We Tried Someone Else': Glenn Maxwell Takes A Break After Tough Start To...

'BCCI Needs To Enforce The Sale of RCB': Mahesh Bhupathi Slams Bengaluru After Their 6th Loss In 7...

'BCCI Needs To Enforce The Sale of RCB': Mahesh Bhupathi Slams Bengaluru After Their 6th Loss In 7...