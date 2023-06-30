Former Australian Captain Allan Border Reveals He Suffers From Parkinson's Disease

Allan Border. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian captain Allan Border has revealed that he suffers from Parkinson's disease as he suffers the latest blow among the cricketing legends of the country of the past. The 68-year-old made his disease public seven years after being diagnosed and reasoned that he is a private person behind not disclosing it.

Border had reportedly told about his illness to only one person, which is Dean Jones, who died in 2020 following a heart attack. In March 2022, former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh and spin champion Shane Warne both passed away from heart attacks just a few days apart. Andrew Symonds, a member of two World Cup-winning teams, lost his life in a vehicle accident two months later.

Border, who is one of the few players to play 100 consecutive Tests, isn't optimistic of making another century.

"No way am I going to get another 100, that’s for sure. I’ll just slip slowly into the west. I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing. Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice," he told News Corp.

Allan Border not scared of the immediate future:

The 153-Test veteran further claimed that a doctor told him it would be a miracle if he lived up to 80.

"I get the feeling I’m a hell of a lot better off than most. At the moment I’m not scared, not about the immediate future anyway. I’m 68. If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle. I’ve got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that’ll be a miracle, and he said, ‘That will be a miracle."

Border is one of the successful Test captains, leading Australia to 32 wins in 93 games and losing only 22. His 11174 Test runs are also the second most by an Australian.