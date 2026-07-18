Forged At IIS, Bound For Glasgow: 21 Inspire Institute Of Sport Athletes Set To Represent India At Commonwealth Games 2026 | File photo

Mumbai: Every major multi-sport Games is shaped by athletes at different stages of their careers. Some arrive as experienced campaigners looking to build on years of success, while others prepare to make their debut on one of sport's biggest stages.

This year, 21 athletes from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) will represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow across boxing, judo, athletics and swimming. Among them are Olympian Sajan Prakash, national record holder Gulveer Singh and Asian Games medallist Parul Chaudhary, alongside a new generation of athletes making their mark across boxing, judo and athletics. Together, they reflect the depth of talent that has emerged through the institute's high-performance programme and years of consistent preparation.

The contingent brings together established international performers and some of India's most promising young athletes. From Olympic and World Championship competitors to rising stars earning their first major Games selection, each athlete has reached this stage through sustained performances on the national and international circuit.

Across athletics, the squad includes national record holders, Asian medallists and relay specialists. In boxing and judo, athletes who have consistently delivered on the international stage will look to carry that form into the Games. In the pool, one of India's most accomplished swimmers returns for another major championship, adding experience to a contingent built on both youth and proven pedigree.

Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport, said: “Every athlete's journey to the Commonwealth Games is different, but they all arrive here through years of hard work, discipline and consistency. We are proud to see 21 IIS athletes earn the opportunity to represent India across multiple disciplines. While selection is an important milestone, the focus now shifts to helping each athlete prepare in the best possible way so they can perform when it matters most.”

Gary Hall, High Performance Director, Inspire Institute of Sport, added: “These athletes have earned their place through sustained performances over time. Our responsibility is to ensure that every detail of their preparation is taken care of in the weeks leading up to the Games. The goal is simple - to give each athlete the confidence and support they need to compete at their best when they represent India.”

Over the years, IIS has worked to create an environment where athletes can develop over the long term. Alongside coaching, athletes receive support across sports science, strength and conditioning, nutrition, physiotherapy, recovery and performance analysis, allowing them to prepare for the demands of elite international competition.

As the countdown to the Commonwealth Games begins, IIS looks forward to supporting its athletes as they represent India at Glasgow and write the next chapter in their sporting journeys.

The full list of Team IIS athletes at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 is as below:

Sr No Discipline Athlete

1 Boxing Preeti Pawar (54kg)

2 Boxing Sachin Siwach (60kg)

3 Boxing Kapil Pokhariya (90kg)

4 Judo Yamini Mourya (57kg)

5 Judo Ishroop Narang (78kg)

6 Judo Takhellambam Inunganbi (70kg)

7 Judo Unnati Sharma (63kg)

8 Judo Arun Kumar (73kg)

9 Athletics Gulveer Singh (5000m, 10000m)

10 Athletics Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (400m Hurdles)

11 Athletics Dev Meena (Pole Vault)

12 Athletics Kuldeep Kumar (Pole Vault)

13 Athletics Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump)

14 Athletics Selva Prabhu (Triple Jump)

15 Athletics Rohit Yadav (Javelin)

16 Athletics Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m)

17 Athletics Seema (Discus Throw)

18 Athletics Vishal TK (400m, 4x400m Relay)

19 Athletics Rajesh Ramesh (400m, 4x400m Relay)

20 Athletics Rashdeep Kaur (4x400m Relay)

21 Swimming Sajan Prakash

About Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS):

Inspire Institute of Sport is one of India’s premier high-performance facilities dedicated to nurturing sporting talent across multiple disciplines. With a commitment to excellence, IIS provides athletes with world-class training, cutting-edge facilities, and mentorship from top coaches and experts, empowering them to achieve their full potential on the global stage.

About Wrestling Federation of India (WFI):

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is the national governing body for wrestling in India and is responsible for the promotion and development of the sport, conducting national championships, managing athlete pathways and overseeing India’s participation at international competitions

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