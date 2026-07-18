'It Is So Damaging To Indian Cricket': Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Rohit Sharma's Retirement Speculation Amid IND vs ENG ODI Series

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Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has criticised the recent speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI future, calling the entire episode “damaging to Indian cricket and the atmosphere in the team.”

Bhogle took to X to react after reports claimed that Rohit could play his final ODI for India during the ongoing series against England, with the third match at Lord's reportedly being viewed as his farewell game. “This whole business around Rohit Sharma, from an irresponsible leak to a high level clarification, is so damaging to Indian cricket and the atmosphere in the team,” Bhogle wrote.

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The speculation had emerged after reports suggested that the Indian selectors and team management were looking ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup and may not include the 39-year-old opener in their future plans. Rohit had also struggled to make a major impact in the first two ODIs of the ongoing England series, scoring 11 and 26 runs respectively.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later dismissed the retirement speculation, stating that Rohit remains a “key player” for India. Saikia also clarified that there had been “no discussion whatsoever” about the Lord's ODI being Rohit's final appearance in the 50-over format.

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Rohit has already retired from T20I and Test cricket, making ODIs the only international format in which he currently plays. With the BCCI now publicly backing his continued importance to the team, Bhogle's comments have once again highlighted the impact of unverified reports and speculation on Indian cricket.