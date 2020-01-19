For India’s betterment: Creative marathoner highlights a bitter reality

Half of his body representing the police machinery, the other half representing judiciary and a placard detailing the statistics of rapes in India, 30-year-old Manas Kumar was the centre of attraction on Sunday's Mumbai Marathon.

His co-runners were seen clicking photos with him as he is one of the most favourite participants of the annual marathon, owing to his unique costumes.

Notably, Kumar has been participating in various marathons in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, and every time comes us with some or the other unique costumes to convey a social message.

This time the software engineer from Hyderabad, highlighted the rising rape instances in the nation and tried to focus on how both police and the judiciary cannot bring the numbers down.