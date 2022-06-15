Footballer Andy Carroll’s honeymoon with Billi Mucklow in trouble after pictures of him sleeping with two women leaked

England footballer Andy Carroll with his wife Billi Mucklow | Pic: Instagram

England footballer Andy Carroll’s honeymoon with reality TV star wife Billi Mucklow has hit a bump after pictures of the West Brom striker with two females were published recently.

Carroll and Mucklow tied the knot recently but before their wedding, British tabloid, The Sun published pictures of Carroll sharing a bed with two women.

Though Mucklow forgave Carroll, their honeymoon in Mexico seems to be largely a glum issue despite the couple trying to put the topic behind them.

“As angry and upset as Billi was, she was determined not to let it mess up the honeymoon,” a friend said.

"That’s why she was focused on not discussing it while they were in Mexico, which obviously suited Andy down to the ground. But Billi’s only human and she’s still hurting. This is the first time in ages it just been the two of them together, so talk naturally turned to what happened and Billi underlined, again, how she won’t let anything else go unpunished."

The friend added: “For the most part they’ve had a good time and tried to ensure they’ve made some great memories, but at times it’s been hard too and the emotion of the past few weeks has come out. Andy may be on honeymoon and just a week into marriage but he knows he’s already drinking in the last chance saloon.”

