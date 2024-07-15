'Football Won Today': Spain Star Lamine Yamal Reacts After Lionel Messi's Argentina Clinch 16th Copa America Title

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi | Credits: Twitter

Spain young football star Lamine Yamal reacted after Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated Colombia in a thrilling Copa America 2024 Final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida's Miami Gardens on Monday, July 15.

Argentina not just defended their Copa America triumph but also shattered Uruguay's record of 15 titles to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The final went into extra time as neither sides scored a goal in full 90 minutes of regular play.

In the 112th minute, Lautaro Martinez gave a 1-0 to Argentina over Colombia and continued to maintain the lead until the final was blown by the referee.

Just few hours before the Copa America Final, Spain clinched a record fourth Euro title with a 2-1 win over England at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Lamine Yamal was part of the Spain team that won the Euro 2024 triumph.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Lamine shared a collage of him and Lionel Messi holding Euro Cup and Copa America Trophy, respectively and wrote, "Football Won Today".

Football Won Today 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CYhLzX327F — Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 (@LamineeYamal) July 15, 2024

Interestingly, the young Lionel Messi had once baptized toddler Lamine Yamal. The young Spanish star was just a baby when he met legendary Argentina footballer for a photoshoot of a charity calendar. The little did Lamine Yamal knew that the fleeting moment with Lionel Messi would be part of his unforgettable part of his childhood. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

Lamine Yamal The Baptized has just shown the World his Greatness.



In a Few Hours, Lionel Messi The Baptist will remind us all of his Greatness.



Isn’t Life Good? 🥹🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/u0qNyUsPdo — Don Angie (@Angel_HRH) July 9, 2024

Lamine Yamal is considered the next big thing in world football. The 17-year-old scripted history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of Euro Championships, achieving the feat during the semifinal against France, where he scored in the 21st minute to equalize the score 1-1 before Dani Olmo took a lead for Spain in the 25th minute.

Also, Lamine became the youngest player to appear in the Euro Final or FIFA World Cup Final age of 17 and 2 days, breaking legendary Brazilian Footballer late Pele's international record of 17 years and 249 days.