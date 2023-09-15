 Football: Kenkre FC Prevail 1-0 Over Mumbai Knights
Kenkre FC Prevail 1-0 Over Mumbai Knights in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League

Friday, September 15, 2023
Kenkre FC dished a solid determined performance and scored a stunning 1-0 win against Mumbai Knights in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

In a well-contested encounter, Kenkre FC rocked the Mumbai Knights when strikers Mamta Kumari was bang on target in the 11th minute to take the lead.


Thereafter, Kenkre FC defended resolutely to deny the Mumbai Knights attackers from scoring the equaliser.

Young Guns comfortably oust D’Souza Football Academy:


In another match, Young Guns FC registered a fluent 3-1 win against D’Souza Football Academy. Strikers Minakshee Bhagat, Sarah Arora and  Shanzi Lamatamang scored a goal each for Young Guns while D’Souza Football Academy reduced the margin through Sakshi Repe’s strike.


Results
Women’s Premier Div: Young Guns FC 3 (Minakshee Bhagat, Sarah Arora, Shanzi Lamatamang) beat D’Souza Football Academy 1 (Sakshi Repe); Kenkre FC 1 (Mamta Kumari) beat Mumbai Knights 0.

