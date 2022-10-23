'Food for thought': Shoaib Akhtar hits out at umpires over controversial no-ball call with cryptic tweet

Shoaib Akhtar | /YouTube Screengrab

An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

However, the match was marred by a controversial on-field decision when Virat Kohli was bowled off on free-hit delivery and while the Pakistan fielders recovered the ball, the Indian duo of Kohli and Dinesh Karthi had collected three runs. While the Pakistan players wanted it to be declared a dead ball the umpire declared it three byes.

The run proved crucial for India as they won the heart-stopping match off the last ball.

But Pakistan fans and former cricketers were left fuming by the umpire's call to give a no-ball. One of them was ex-speedster Shoaib Akhtar seemed unhappy with the decision and posted a cryptic tweet.

"Umpire bhaiyo, food for thought aaj raat k liye," Akhtar tweeted.

Umpire bhaiyo, food for thought aaj raat k liye 😉 pic.twitter.com/vafnDG0EVd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 23, 2022

Earlier, Chasing 160, India got off to a terrible start as opener KL Rahul was sent back to the pavilion by the pacer Naseem Shah for just four of eight balls. The opener disappointed in a crucial match once again, with an inside edge landing straight into the stumps. India was 7/1 at this point.

Early struggles

India received second jolt when captain Rohit nicked one straight into the slips to Iftikhar Ahmed. The skipper lost his wicket for just 4 off 7 balls to pacer Haris Rauf. India was two down at 10 runs in 3.2 overs.

Eyes were on Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli once again to stitch another partnership. Suryakumar started with a silky straight drive and took three on the very next ball.

Suryakumar was looking really good, but Rauf got the big fish after he nicked one to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. India endured another huge blow as Suryakumar was back in the pavillion for just 15 off 10 balls. India was 26/3 in 5.3 overs.

Axar Patel was the next batter on the crease. At end of powerplay in six overs, India was 31/3, with Virat (5*) and Axar (2*) at the crease. Patel also walked back after an unfortunate run-out for just 2. India had sunk to 31/4. Patel's dismissal though involved Rizwan fumbling the runout and not hitting the stumps with the ball fully, but he got away with it.

Pandya and Kohli took India safe halfway their innings, though singles continued without any boundaries. India was at 45/4 in 10 overs, with Virat (12*) and Pandya (7*) at the crease.

India reached the 50-run mark in 10.3 overs. Pandya hit Mohammad Nawaz for a huge six at the start of the 12th over, hitting the first six of the innings. Nawaz was hit for two more sixes, including a straight hit by Virat, giving India a valuable over which gave them 20 runs.

Crucial partnership

The duo brought up their 50-run stand in 40 balls. At the end of 15 overs, India touched the 100-run mark. India was at 100/4, with Virat (42*) and Hardik (32*) at the crease. Thanks to these two, Men in Blue made a solid recovery, getting 55 runs in the last five overs.

Rauf swung some momentum to Pakistan's side with an economical 16th over, conceding six. India needed 54 off 24 balls. Six runs came from the next over, reducing the equation to 48 off 18 balls.

Virat reached his half-century in 43 balls. The star batter swung tides in favour of India once again, helping India get 17 more runs. Men in Blue needed 31 off 12 balls.

After Rauf dominated the 19th over, Virat swung things into India's favour with two sixes in two balls. India needed 16 in the final over.

This pair of beloved players had to strike big in the last over, having scored 113 off 77 balls in their 77 balls. Pandya departed to Nawaz's first ball, scoring 40 off 37 balls. India needed 16 off 5 balls and the 'Finisher' Dinesh Karthik was at the crease with Kohli. However, he was also stumped with two runs left and one ball to go.

Ashwin finished the match with a single, helping India clinch a four-wicket win. India finished at 160/6, with Kohli scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes and Ashwin unbeaten at 1.

Rauf (2/36) and Nawaz (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Naseem took a wicket too.