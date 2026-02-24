Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 Confirmed: Boxing Legends Set For Las Vegas Rematch In September On Netflix

11 years since their iconic face off, boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will once again trade blows on a return to the ring. A re-match has been confirmed between the two greatest boxers of the 21st century set to be held in September in Las Vegas. Netflix, who will stream the match live on its platform, announced the same.

"FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO. Two of the greatest icons in boxing history will meet again in the first-ever professional boxing match at Sphere in Las Vegas. Saturday September 19. LIVE globally only on Netflix," the streaming giant announced on X.

Their first bout in May 2015 became the highest-grossing fight in boxing history, shattering pay-per-view and live-gate records as Mayweather earned a unanimous decision to claim the WBA, WBC, and WBO welterweight titles.

Now, Mayweather Jr. and Pacquiao will meet again in a matchup that blends drama, controversy, and boxing history, this time on one of the world’s most technologically advanced stages.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record after winning 15 major world championships across five weight classes, from super featherweight to light middleweight. The re-match will be his first professional fight since defeating Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion, earning 12 major world titles throughout his illustrious career. Pacquiao was also the first boxer to become a recognized four-time welterweight champion, the only boxer to hold world championships in four different decades, and became the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40.

The Mayweather vs Pacquiao re-match is continuation of Netflix's expansion into live combat sports. The streaming giants streamed Anthony Joshua’s knockout victory over Jake Paul in December and Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in 2024.