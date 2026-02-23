 FBI Director Kash Patel Joins USA Hockey Team's Wild Celebrations, Chugs Beer In Viral Video After Gold Medal Win At Winter Olympics | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFBI Director Kash Patel Joins USA Hockey Team's Wild Celebrations, Chugs Beer In Viral Video After Gold Medal Win At Winter Olympics | WATCH

FBI Director Kash Patel Joins USA Hockey Team's Wild Celebrations, Chugs Beer In Viral Video After Gold Medal Win At Winter Olympics | WATCH

USA's FBI Director Kash Patel celebrated with the US men’s hockey team in Milan after their historic gold medal win over Canada on Sunday in the Winter Olympics. Patel sported a USA hockey jersey and appeared to chug a beer before raising the bottle in the air, spraying it across the locker room.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

FBI Director Kash Patel joined the players in celebration after the USA Hockey Team won a historic Gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan. It was the US’ first gold medal in men’s ice hockey in 46 years. Patel, a lifelong hockey fan, joined in on the celebrations while being on an official trip to Milan.

In a video going viral on social media, Patel sported a USA hockey jersey and seemingly chugged a beer before raising the bottle in the air, spraying it across the locker room. He later posted photos of himself wearing a Team USA jersey and smiling with champagne-soaked players and coaches.

Patel's visit or his presence in the dressing room was not without scrutiny. The FBI director was accused of having used government resources for personal travel tied to the Olympics. An FBI Spokesperson had denied those claims, only for the videos to go viral on social media.

Patel later addressed the reports on social media with his own statement.

FPJ Shorts
Comedian Nasif Akhtar's Show Gets Interrupted As A Man From Audience Shouts 'Bolo Jai Shree Ram'; His Reply Is Winning Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Comedian Nasif Akhtar's Show Gets Interrupted As A Man From Audience Shouts 'Bolo Jai Shree Ram'; His Reply Is Winning Hearts - Watch Viral Video
FBI Director Kash Patel Joins USA Hockey Team's Wild Celebrations, Chugs Beer In Viral Video After Gold Medal Win At Winter Olympics | WATCH
FBI Director Kash Patel Joins USA Hockey Team's Wild Celebrations, Chugs Beer In Viral Video After Gold Medal Win At Winter Olympics | WATCH
Mumbai Crime: Ex-Dog Sitter's Grudge Sparks ₹50 Lakh Heist In Andheri, Ends In Dramatic Rooftop-Mangrove Chase
Mumbai Crime: Ex-Dog Sitter's Grudge Sparks ₹50 Lakh Heist In Andheri, Ends In Dramatic Rooftop-Mangrove Chase
iPhone Becomes India’s Top Single Export Item Worth $23 Billion Last Year
iPhone Becomes India’s Top Single Export Item Worth $23 Billion Last Year

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” Patel wrote on the social platform X.

Read Also
'I Know That One Day...': Polish Speed Skater Kamila Sellier Shares Health Update After Nasty Blade...
article-image

During the celebrations, Patel also rang up US President Donald Trump. Trump congratulated the players on their historic achievement in Milan.

Follow us on