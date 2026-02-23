FBI Director Kash Patel Joins USA Hockey Team's Wild Celebrations, Chugs Beer In Viral Video After Gold Medal Win At Winter Olympics | WATCH

FBI Director Kash Patel joined the players in celebration after the USA Hockey Team won a historic Gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan. It was the US’ first gold medal in men’s ice hockey in 46 years. Patel, a lifelong hockey fan, joined in on the celebrations while being on an official trip to Milan.

In a video going viral on social media, Patel sported a USA hockey jersey and seemingly chugged a beer before raising the bottle in the air, spraying it across the locker room. He later posted photos of himself wearing a Team USA jersey and smiling with champagne-soaked players and coaches.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Patel's visit or his presence in the dressing room was not without scrutiny. The FBI director was accused of having used government resources for personal travel tied to the Olympics. An FBI Spokesperson had denied those claims, only for the videos to go viral on social media.

Patel later addressed the reports on social media with his own statement.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” Patel wrote on the social platform X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the celebrations, Patel also rang up US President Donald Trump. Trump congratulated the players on their historic achievement in Milan.