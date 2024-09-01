 Fist Fight In Goa: Chennaiyan FC Brawl With CSD Defensa y Justicia After Losing In Bandodkar Memorial Trophy Match; Video
CSD Defensa y Justicia secured their spot in the semifinals despite ending their heated clash against Chennaiyin FC with just nine players.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a dramatic and intense match, Argentina side CSD Defensa y Justicia secured their spot in the semifinals of the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy, despite ending their heated clash against ISL team Chennaiyin FC with just nine players.

The incident happened after the conclusion of the match with reports emerging of a fist fight between players, leading to the Argentine team being escorted to their dressing room by security personnel. Referee Ritesh Parsekar, had a busy day, issuing 14 yellow cards in total, eight of which were for Defensa y Justicia.

CSD Defensa y Justicia vs Chennaiyan FC highlights

The game between both the teams was held at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. Chennaiyin FC, needing just a draw to reach the semifinals. However the ISL side struggled to find their rhytm despite fielding strong team. Their best chance to level the score came in the 30th minute, but Elsinho’s close-range header was easily saved by the goalkeeper.

The young Argentine side score twice in the first half with Bohiler Mirko and Valdez Franco finding the back of the net. Bohiler's free-kick in the 14th minute deflected off a Chennaiyin player into the net. Valdez then doubled their lead just before halftime with a well-taken half-volley.

However the match turned chaotic in the second half, with Ivancic Lorenzo and Machado Imanol getting sent off for second bookable offenses, leaving Defensa y Justicia to defend their lead with nine players.

Despite Chennaiyin's attempts to claw back into the game, including making a triple substitution at halftime, the Argentine side’s defense, even down to nine men, proved too resolute.

Defensa y Justicia will now face FC Goa in the first semifinal on Tuesday. The second semifinal will see Odisha FC take on Brisbane Roar, after Odisha topped their group with a dominant 6-0 win over Churchill Brothers, thanks to a hat-trick from Roy Krishna and goals from Aphaoba Singh and Mawihmingthanga.

