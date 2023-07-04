'First Competitive Game Back': Kane Williamson Shares Adorable Video Of Playing Cricket With His Daughter (WATCH)

Kane Williamson playing cricket with his daughter. | (Credits: Screengrab)

New Zealand's white-ball captain Kane Williamson shared an adorable video of him playing cricket with his four-year-old daughter. The classy right-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle where Williamson was seen batting as his daughter bowled to him within their house. Following a serious knee injury, the Kiwi skipper also looked fit.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 32-year-old posted the caption, "First competitive game back! Nice to have @graynicolls_ausnz back in hand".

Williamson, part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, suffered an injury to his right knee in the very first game of the season while fielding at the boundary. The injury ruled him out of the remaining games, with Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka joining the franchise as a replacement.

Kane Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup:

With head coach Gary Stead earlier expressing doubts about Williamson's 2023 World Cup hopes, the skipper revealed that he is not looking too far ahead and taking it one week at a time. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting. Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

The Black Caps will already be without all-rounder Michael Bracewell for the tournament.