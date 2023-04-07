 Babar Azam shares 'Get well soon' message for Kane Williamson after IPL knee injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBabar Azam shares 'Get well soon' message for Kane Williamson after IPL knee injury

Babar Azam shares 'Get well soon' message for Kane Williamson after IPL knee injury

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared health greetings to his New Zealand counterpart noting Kane Williamson's knee injury during the IPL

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam shares 'Get well soon' message for Kane Williamson after IPL knee injury | Twitter: Babar Azam

Kane Williamson of the Gujarat Titans was injured during his debut appearance for the team in the Indian Premier League 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Following the New Zealand captain's health reports, it was noted that he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and would undergo right knee surgery, and would miss ODI World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared health greetings to his New Zealand counterpart noting Kane Williamson's knee injury during the IPL. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he shared a picture of hugging Kane and wrote, "Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson."

Check tweet

Earlier, Williamson expressed his gratitude for the support he had received since sustaining the injury. “I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. “Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.”

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible. I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months," he was quoted as saying in media reports.

It is a major blow for the Gujarat Titans to lose their star player for the remainder of the season and for New Zealand Cricket to miss one of their key players for ODI World Cup.

Read Also
Devastating blow for New Zealand Cricket as Kane Williamson faces knee surgery & potential ODI World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor;...

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor;...

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Shardul, spinners stun Bangalore as Kolkata win by 81...

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Shardul, spinners stun Bangalore as Kolkata win by 81...

KKR vs RCB: Sunil Narine becomes fourth overseas player to feature in 150 IPL games

KKR vs RCB: Sunil Narine becomes fourth overseas player to feature in 150 IPL games

Virender Sehwag slams RR after defeat vs PBKS: 'Sanju Samson & Kumar Sangakkara made an error'

Virender Sehwag slams RR after defeat vs PBKS: 'Sanju Samson & Kumar Sangakkara made an error'

Naatu Naatu fever grips IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar groove to the Oscar-winning song;...

Naatu Naatu fever grips IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar groove to the Oscar-winning song;...