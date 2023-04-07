Babar Azam shares 'Get well soon' message for Kane Williamson after IPL knee injury | Twitter: Babar Azam

Kane Williamson of the Gujarat Titans was injured during his debut appearance for the team in the Indian Premier League 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Following the New Zealand captain's health reports, it was noted that he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and would undergo right knee surgery, and would miss ODI World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared health greetings to his New Zealand counterpart noting Kane Williamson's knee injury during the IPL. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he shared a picture of hugging Kane and wrote, "Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson."

Check tweet

Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/XSkMa70qXO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 6, 2023

Earlier, Williamson expressed his gratitude for the support he had received since sustaining the injury. “I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. “Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.”

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible. I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months," he was quoted as saying in media reports.

It is a major blow for the Gujarat Titans to lose their star player for the remainder of the season and for New Zealand Cricket to miss one of their key players for ODI World Cup.