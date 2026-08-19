First Ball Wicket! Ollie Robinson Rocks Pakistan, Dismisses Azan Awais For Golden Duck | VIDEO

Ollie Robinson Dismisses Azan Awais For Golden Duck | X/EnglandCricket

Pakistan suffered a shocking start against England at Headingley as Azan Awais was dismissed off the very first ball of the Test. Ollie Robinson trapped the opener lbw with a sharp delivery that moved back into him. Awais reviewed the decision, but replays showed three reds and the review was lost.

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The dismissal was only the second time Pakistan had lost a wicket with the first ball of a Test. The previous occasion came in 1983 against India at Jalandhar, when Mohsin Khan was dismissed lbw by Kapil Dev. It means Pakistan's two first-ball Test dismissals have come more than four decades apart.

Robinson's breakthrough also put him in a rare group of bowlers. He became only the fourth bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test in England. The previous three were Maurice Tate in 1926, Geoff Arnold in 1974 and Ryan Sidebottom in 2007.

For England, it was the perfect start after Joe Root opted to bowl. Robinson found movement immediately and made full use of the conditions at Headingley. Pakistan were left stunned before facing a second delivery.

Robinson soon followed it up with another peach to dismiss Shan Masood. Masood was batting on 5 when Robinson bowled an inswinger that trapped him in front.