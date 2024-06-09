'Fire Hai Main': David Warner Speaks Hindi In New Commercial; Video

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has now become a massive fan of Hindi films and its catchy dialogues as he shared a clip on his official Instagram handle of a recent commercial. The left-handed batter could be seen saying some catchy Hindi lines amid a commercial of WakeFit Mattress.

The 37-year-old could be seen featuring in a commercial of WakeFit Mattress, characterised by the presence of an air conditioner on the same, which cools him down. It also includes adjusting the temperature of the bed automatically to assist in sleeping comfortably throughout night time. Warner went on to claim in the end that this is called innovation.

David Warner has been in good form in the T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, the New South Wales cricketer has started the T20 World Cup 2024 on an excellent note. The southpaw mustered match-winning half-century against Oman in their opening match, followed by a quick-fire 39 off 16 deliveries against England. Given a struggling IPL 2024 campaign for the Delhi Capitals, Warner has been in tremendous touch.

However, the ongoing tournament is also the southpaw's international swansong, having retired from Tests and ODIs already. Nevertheless, he will want to retire after spearheading Australia to one more title. He has been part of Australia's two 50-over World Cup wins and 1 T20 World Cup win. The veteran was the player of the tournament when Australia lifted the T20 World Cup in 2021.