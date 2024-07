Virat Kohli |

Karnataka police has registered FIR against Team India batting star Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune situated in M.G Road, Bengaluru. It has come under the spotlight, along with 3-4 pubs, for running music out loud and being opened until 1:30 am in the midnight.

Karnataka | FIR registered against Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune in Bengaluru's MG road.



We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond… — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

More to come..