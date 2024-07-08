‘I’ve Been Living Dream’: Jasprit Bumrah Posts Emotional VIDEO On Team India’s Victory Parade With Virat Kohli’s Speech In Background

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah recalled the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade in Mumbai in an emotional video posted on his social media handles on Monday, July 8. The Men in Blue landed in Mumbai after meeting-cum-breakfast with Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Jan Marg in New Delhi.

After landing in Mumbai, Team India took out an open-top bus parade from National Centre of Performing Arts in Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where a large number of fans were attendance in attendance to witness the players' felicitation ceremony by the BCCI.

The 2 km parade brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill as a mammoth number of fans thronged to the streets to get a glimpse of the heroes. After the victory parade, the Indian players went to Wankhade Stadium for a felicitation ceremony and victory lap.

In a video posted by Jasprit Bumrah on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Jasprit Bumrah shared snippets of his favourite moments from a grand victory parade as well as inside the Wankhede Stadium, where he was hoisting the coveted trophy during the victory. Interestingly, Bumrah has chosen Virat Kohli's appreciation for him as a background voice of the video.

Along with the video, Bumrah wrote, "I am so thankful for the last few days. I’ve been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude."

I am so thankful for the last few days. I’ve been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude.🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/w5LTukO9Fz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 8, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the key players in helping India win the T20 World Cup 2024 final against Team India. In the ultimate title clash, Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 2/18 with an economy rate of 4.5 in his full quote of four overs.

The 30-year-old was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his brilliant bowling performance in the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup. In 8 matches, Bumrah picked 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Jasprit Bumrah not retiring anytime soon

Following the retirements announcements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, there were speculations that Jasprit Bumrah might call it quits from T20Is. However, the Indian pacer vehemently denied the speculations and said that his retirement is nowhere near as he will continue to play for India in T20Is.

Speaking during the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah said, "Retirement is not happening. I’ve only just begun, and I wish this question remains far in the future."

Bumrah has been the backbone of India's bowling for almost a decade. Team India dearly missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah at the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they were knocked out of the tournament after losing to eventual champions England in the semifinal.