'Good Starts But Need To Kick On': Finn Allen On Powerplay Conversions Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Clash

Finn Allen Pre-Match PC Transcript | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings |

Ahead of the crucial IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR batter Finn Allen addressed the media and spoke about his form, mindset and preparations. The aggressive opener reflected on his recent starts in the powerplay, admitting he would like to convert them into bigger scores, while also highlighting the importance of staying balanced in T20 cricket.



Allen also spoke about the guidance of Shane Watson and how his experience has helped him improve his game. With KKR still looking to find momentum this season, Allen stressed that the team remains focused and confident heading into the high-pressure encounter against CSK.

On his starts in the powerplay and converting them

It’s the nature of T20 cricket, trying to take the game on. It’s only been a couple of games, so you can’t judge too much. Personally, I’ve had good starts in the first two games, but I would have liked to kick on more. Preparation has been good and hopefully it’s around the corner.

On working with Shane Watson and his influence

I’ve had a lot of experience with Watto (Shane Watson) now. He’s got a world of knowledge and a lot of experience. He’s really good to talk to when it comes to batting and stays calm. He understands how to bring me back when things are too well or not well.

On balancing aggression and consistency in T20 batting

It’s easy to get caught up in thinking you need to go harder, especially with an extra batter in the side. But for me, I know I can score quickly when I’m going well. It’s about not getting carried away and finding the balance between giving yourself a chance to get set and playing positively.

On mindset ahead of the game against Chennai

Every team in this tournament is very strong, so we have to be at our best in every game. Preparation has been consistent – good communication, good meetings and solid planning. We’ve been doing the right things and are just waiting for it to click.

The last game went down to the wire. If we win that, we’re flying. So, we take the same mindset into the game against Chennai – get that win and get our season underway.

On how his batting has evolved over the years

The more you play T20 cricket, the more you learn how to be consistent. I’ve played a lot of games now and it’s about being clear with my game plan and consistent with my base. It’s still a work in progress. You’re always trying to find that balance – maintaining a high strike rate while being consistent. When it comes off, it looks great; when it doesn’t, it can look average. It’s something you keep working on throughout your career.