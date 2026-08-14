Finding Solace On The Pitch: Lionel Messi Back In Training With Inter Miami Amid Personal Grief After Father's Death; VIDEO

Lionel Messi Back In Training With Inter Miami Amid Personal Grief After Father's Death; VIDEO | X

Argentina star and legendary footballer Lionel Messi has returned to training with Inter Miami after the death of his father Jorge Messi. The Argentine star was seen taking part in a passing drill with his teammates ahead of the match against Nashville SC, showing his usual focus and calmness on the field.

In the training footage, Messi is seen wearing Inter Miami's pink and black kit. He takes part in a rondo drill, quickly passing the ball and moving around the training area with his teammates.

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The return to training comes at a difficult time for Messi. His father Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 in Argentina after a prolonged illness. Jorge was not only Messi's father but also his longtime representative and an important person in his football career.

Jorge played an important role in Messi's early years. He supported his son when Messi was a young player in Rosario and helped him move to Spain when he joined Barcelona's youth academy. He later worked as Messi's agent and helped manage his career.

Messi had travelled to Argentina for his father's funeral before returning to the United States. His return to football came only a few days after the funeral.

Messi also returned to action for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup match against Club Leon on August 12. He came on at half-time and played the second half, although Inter Miami lost the match 3-2.

For Messi, football has been a major part of his life since childhood. His return to the training ground shows him getting back to his routine while dealing with a deeply personal loss.

Jorge Messi remained an important figure in Lionel's life throughout his journey from a young player in Rosario to one of the biggest names in world football. His influence was also remembered by clubs and football organisations around the world after his death.