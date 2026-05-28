'Finally': Barcelona Fan Kuldeep Yadav Reacts To Anthony Gordon Rumours; Post Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is thrilled after FC Barcelona close in on the signing of English winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. An avid fan, Yadav had long hoped for the Catalan giants to sign the Newcastle winger. In fact, he had tweeted out a request back in 2024. Now with the move imminent, the Indian leg-spinner could not contain his excitement.

"Finally," Kuldeep posted on X.

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Kuldeep's love for football

Kuldeep, a die-hard Barcelona supporter, had famously urged the club to sign Gordon in a social media post in January 2024. Following confirmation of the transfer, the Indian spinner is said to be excited that his long-standing wish has finally become reality.

While the cross-sport demand surprised casual observers at the time, cricket and football fans know Kuldeep is one of India’s most passionate Culers. He has often spoken about staying awake late into the night during cricket tours to watch La Liga matches. He also runs a YouTube channel where he analyses football games, underlining his deep connection with the sport.

Barcelona agree Gordon transfer

Barcelona and Newcastle have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 25-year-old left winger, with a fixed fee of €70 million, plus add-ons that could take the total package beyond €80 million. Newcastle will also retain a percentage of any future sale.

Gordon has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking players. The winger is known for his explosive pace, relentless pressing and direct style of play at Newcastle. He is coming off an impressive campaign in which he scored 17 goals across all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League.

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is keen to implement a high-intensity, vertical attacking system, making Gordon a natural tactical fit. The English winger’s aggressive pressing, movement in transition and ability to stretch defences are expected to add a new dimension to Barcelona’s traditionally possession-heavy setup.

Gordon can play on either flank and is also capable of operating centrally as a false nine, giving Flick added tactical flexibility in attack.