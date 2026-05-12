VIDEO: Lamine Yamal Waves Palestine Flag During Barcelona's La Liga Title Celebrations

Lamine Yamal earned praise from football fans after showing solidarity with Palestine during FC Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations. The 18-year-old star, who has become a key figure for Barcelona since breaking into the first team, took part in the club’s open-top bus parade through the streets of Barcelona following their title-winning campaign. During the celebrations, Yamal was seen waving a Palestinian flag as thousands of supporters cheered the team on.

The video has since gone viral on social media. Yamal's gesture, in solidarity with Palestine, with Lamine known for his social commentary despite being a teenager.

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Thousands of fans lined the streets of Barcelona to celebrate the club’s league triumph with the players. Barcelona secured their 29th La Liga title after defeating rivals Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Yamal, whose parents are from Morocco and Equatorial Guinea, was seen waving the Palestine flag during celebrations.

In April 2026, Yamal strongly condemned anti-Muslim chants heard during Spain’s friendly against Egypt. He wrote on social media that, “As a Muslim, I find it disrespectful and intolerable,” while criticising racist and Islamophobic behaviour from sections of fans.

Barcelona has been a major centre for Pro-Palestine support in Spain. The city has hosted frequent pro-Palestine demonstrations and has also served as a departure point for aid flotillas attempting to break the blockade on Gaza.