FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: India end campaign with crushing 8-0 win over Japan in classification match

India registered a crushing 8-0 win over Asian Games champion Japan in their 9-16 classification match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

Both Harmanpreet & Abhishek scored a brace for the Men in Blue as Team India ended their campaign on a high at the tournament in Bhubaneshwar.

More details to follow...

