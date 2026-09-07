'Fighting For His Life': Antoine Griezmann’s Exhausted Reaction Goes Viral During MLS Cooling Break | VIDEO

Griezmann looked exhausted during a cooling break | X/KKSayu

Antoine Griezmann’s first MLS season delivered another memorable moment on September 5, but the French star’s biggest challenge came after he found the net. The 35-year-old scored Orlando City’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over San Diego FC at Inter&Co Stadium. Soon after, a scheduled cooling break offered little relief as Florida’s intense late-summer heat took its toll.

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Griezmann struggles in humidity

Temperatures hovered around 95°F, while high humidity made conditions even more demanding for the players. The French World Cup winner was wearing towels over his hair and his neck trying to absorb the sweat.

Griezmann’s visibly exhausted expression quickly became a talking point online, with fans joking that the former Barcelona and Atlético Madrid star looked like he was “fighting for his life.”

High humidity reduces the rate at which sweat evaporates, making it harder for the body to cool itself during prolonged physical activity. Even with hydration breaks and other standard precautions, intense heat can turn a routine 90-minute game into a serious physical test. The FIFA World Cup 2026, also played in North America, had hydration breaks in each half as well.

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Despite the difficult environment, Griezmann continues to make an impact since arriving in Major League Soccer. He has scored five goals in eight games during his first MLS campaign after a decorated career in Spain and with the French national team. His latest strike proved decisive, giving Orlando City all three points while adding another highlight to his growing MLS résumé.