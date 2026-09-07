FIFA President Gianni Infantino To Seek Fourth Term In 2027 Amid UEFA Rift Over Private Investment Plans | X

Zurich: FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election for a fourth term next March, with football's governing body confirming his intention to continue in the role amid growing pressure following controversy over his plans involving private investment in FIFA competitions, according to Goal.com.

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Infantino, who has been FIFA president since 2016, faced criticism after plans to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms triggered opposition from several quarters. The proposal led to strong reactions, with UEFA threatening to boycott FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

This will be the first time FIFA has officially confirmed Infantino's intention to contest another term since the controversy emerged following the World Cup earlier this year.

A statement issued by FIFA read, as quoted by Goal.com, "Infantino announced in April that he would stand for re-election in 2027." It added, "Of course, nothing has changed. Infantino will stand for re-election."

FIFA recently accused UEFA of launching a "smear campaign" against Infantino and his leadership, amid an ongoing dispute over legal proceedings related to the investment proposal.

UEFA had filed legal documents in the United States seeking disclosure of evidence and documents from FIFA, while also warning that it could pursue a criminal complaint in Switzerland.

According to reports, UEFA remains confident of finding a candidate to challenge Infantino in the upcoming election. Any challenger will need the support of at least 106 member associations out of FIFA's 211 members to enter the race, according to Goal.com.

However, UEFA has moved away from the possibility of initiating a vote of no confidence against Infantino, as such a move would require support from 159 members, making it difficult to achieve.

No official challenger has emerged so far, though CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is being viewed as a potential contender.

Candidates must submit their nominations by November 18, ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)