'Cheating And Still Losing': Al-Ittihad Take A Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr Lose Despite 'Spying' Attempt

Cristiano Ronaldo provided one of the lighter moments of Al-Nassr’s 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad after he was caught trying to sneak a look at Danilo Pereira’s tactical instructions. During a stoppage in play, Al-Ittihad manager Jens Wissing sent Danilo onto the pitch with a note containing instructions, only for Ronaldo to lean over his shoulder and try to read it.

Danilo soon noticed the Portuguese star’s cheeky attempt, with the two players sharing a laugh during an otherwise tense contest.

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Al-Ittihad turn the joke into a taunt

Ronaldo’s playful spying attempt, however, became ammunition for Al-Ittihad after the final whistle. The club posted a picture of Ronaldo and Danilo on social media with the caption “cheating but still losing”, taking a humorous swipe at the Al-Nassr captain after his side failed to complete a comeback. The post quickly added another layer to an already entertaining encounter between two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.

On the pitch, Al-Ittihad made sure the joke belonged to them as well, securing a 2-1 victory and handing Al-Nassr their first league defeat of the season. George Ilenikhena scored twice for the hosts, while Angelo Gabriel pulled one back for Al-Nassr before Al-Ittihad held firm in the closing stages.

For Ronaldo, the attempt to uncover Al-Ittihad’s game plan made for a memorable viral moment, but it ultimately did not help his team find the winning formula. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, could enjoy both the three points and the opportunity to have the final word with their “cheating but still losing” jibe.