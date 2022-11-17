FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Organisers deny hiring of fake fans to boost teams

Qatar World Cup | Photo: Twitter

The organisers of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have denied the hiring of false fans to encourage different teams during the World Cup that starts this Sunday November 20, and called it disappointing.

Earlier, media news reports have hinted that Qatar, the place that shall soon host the FIFA World Cup, is hiring people to act as football fans and create a craze towards the upcoming football event.

While some wonder whether there was a need to ask for 'fake' fans when there are already several enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the match to begin, hundreds of fans (allegedly paid) from different nations have got parading the landscapes of the capital, Doha.

A strong response to the claims or rumours that there would be fake fans in Qatar, paid by the organisation, to encourage the atmosphere prior to the start of the World Cup.

“Four days before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, expectation and enthusiasm are growing in Qatar as we prepare to welcome the world,” said committee said in this regard.

“Qatar, and the rest of the world, is made up of a wide variety of football fans. In different places fans have different traditions and ways of celebrating, and while that may be in contrast to what people are used to in Europe or South America, does not mean that the passion for football is less authentic in Qatar”, defends the Committee for the Catarian legacy.

