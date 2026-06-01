FIFA World Cup 2026: Zohran Mamdani Announces USD 25 Tickets For Warm-Up Matches In New Jersey; Check Details

Zohran Mamdani Announces USD 25 Tickets For Warm-Up Matches In New Jersey | X

Football fans will be able to watch two FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in New Jersey for just USD 25 after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined hands with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York New Jersey Host Committee and the New York Red Bulls to launch a discounted ticket initiative, as per reports from The Athletic.

A limited number of USD 25 tickets have been released for Bolivia vs Scotland on June 6 and Morocco vs Norway on June 7 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The matches are part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with tickets available through the Road to 26 website.

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The discounted tickets have been made possible through a partnership involving the public-private New York New Jersey Host Committee and the New York Red Bulls.

Under the initiative, 2,000 tickets have been made available at USD 25 for the Bolivia vs Scotland match on June 6, while 500 tickets have been released at the same price for the Morocco vs Norway game on June 7.

The offer comes at a significantly lower price than standard admission tickets. On Monday morning, the lowest available standard ticket price for Bolivia vs Scotland was around USD 50, while the lowest-priced ticket for Morocco vs Norway was around USD 87.

Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Norway and Scotland are aiming to play in their first World Cup since 1998.

The discounted warm-up match tickets are the latest affordable ticketing initiative linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Last month, Mamdani secured 1,000 World Cup match tickets priced at USD 50 for local residents through a ballot system.

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The tickets will be distributed across matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, including group-stage and knockout round games. Winners of the ballot are scheduled to be announced on June 3.