FIFA World Cup 2026: What Time Does Opening Ceremony Start In India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins with 48 nations competing across the United States, Mexico and Canada in the tournament's largest-ever edition | AI Generated Representational Image

The wait is finally over for football fans as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Thursday, June 11, with hosts Mexico kicking off the tournament in front of a packed crowd at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Before the opening match, fans will be treated to the official FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, which is expected to feature cultural performances, music acts and a celebration of the tournament's three host nations — Mexico, United States and Canada.

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What time will the opening ceremony start?

There will be three opening ceremonies - each before the respesctive host country's opening fixture of the tournament. Mexico begin the tournament against South Africa on Thursday, June 11 (Friday IST). Each event will begin 90 minutes before the host nation’s opening match.

That would mean, the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony timing in India will be 11:00 PM IST on Thursday, June 11. The ceremony in Mexico City is expected to run for about 16 minutes and 30 seconds.

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Who is performing at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony?

The ceremonies are expected to feature a blend of global and regional music icons. In Mexico City, artists such as J Balvin, Tyla, Mana, Belinda, and Lila Downs are among the headliners, showcasing a mix of Latin and international talent. Shakira is also expected to perform her Dai Dai – an Italian phrase meaning “let’s go” or “come on” – along with Burna Boy.

How to watch FIFA World Cup opening ceremony live?

Fans around the world will be able to watch the opening ceremony and matches through official broadcast partners. In India, Zee are the official broadcasters of the tournament. Fans can stream the opening ceremony live on the Zee5 app with a subscription. On TV, the same will be telecast on Unite8 sports channels in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali.