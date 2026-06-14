FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicus Jr Secures Points As Brazil & Morocco Play Out 1-1 Draw

Brazil and Morocco played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both sides earning a valuable point from a closely contested Group C encounter.

There was considerable excitement surrounding the clash, pitting tournament favourites Brazil against a Morocco side that has continued its remarkable rise on the international stage. The Atlas Lions justified the pre-match hype by dominating the opening stages and displaying the confidence and organisation that have become hallmarks of their recent success.

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Morocco impressive, Vinicius equalises

Morocco's impressive start paid off when Ismael Saibari opened the scoring, giving the North Africans a deserved lead and highlighting their ability to compete with the world's elite. Their disciplined pressing and attacking intent unsettled a star-studded Brazilian side that struggled to find its rhythm in the first half.

However, Brazil emerged after the break with renewed purpose. Led by the creativity and attacking quality of Vinícius Júnior, the five-time world champions began to assert themselves and demonstrate why they are considered among the leading contenders for the trophy. Vinícius levelled the scores with a moment

The second half developed into a fascinating battle as both teams searched for a winner. Brazil enjoyed more possession and looked increasingly dangerous, while Morocco remained a threat on the counterattack. The final 10 to 15 minutes were played at a frantic pace, with chances at both ends and supporters sensing a decisive goal could arrive at any moment.

Despite the late drama, neither side could find a breakthrough, and the match ended 1-1. While Brazil may feel they improved significantly after the interval, Morocco will take great pride from matching one of football's traditional powerhouses. The result underlines Morocco's continued evolution on the world stage and confirms their ability to compete with the very best teams in the tournament.