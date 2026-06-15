FIFA World Cup 2026: Uruguay Stuck in Mexico Less Than 24 Hours Before Saudi Arabia Clash

Uruguay's preparations for their opening FIFA World Cup fixture have been thrown into chaos after the team became stranded in Mexico due to an unexpected travel issue.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad travelled to Cancun for the final phase of their preparations ahead of Monday’s Group Stage clash against Saudi Arabia in Miami. However, the team has been unable to depart for the United States after their chartered aircraft reportedly failed to receive the necessary clearance to operate the scheduled route.

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The situation could also cause the cancellation of the pre-match presser to be attended by coach Marcelo Bielsa and the captain, Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguay Football Association and FIFA have not released a statement on the issue yet.

Bielsa was scheduled to address the media at a pre-match press conference at Miami Stadium at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, but the ongoing travel complications made it unlikely that the Uruguay head coach could be able to attend.

Uruguay are set to begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 15, before taking on Cape Verde on June 21 in their second Group Stage match, also in Miami. The South American side will then return to Mexico for their final group fixture against Spain on June 27.