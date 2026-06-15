FIFA World Cup 2026: Late Daichi Kamada Strike Helps Japan Rescue Point In 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands

Japan produced another trademark World Cup comeback to deny the Netherlands victory in their Group F opener, battling back twice before snatching a dramatic late equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Dallas Stadium. Daichi Kamada's decisive touch from Koki Ogawa's header cancelled out Crysencio Summerville's earlier effort and ensured the Samurai Blue began their campaign with a valuable point.

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After a cautious start under the closed roof in Dallas, the match burst into life during a thrilling second-half spell that produced all four goals. The Netherlands appeared on course for victory after taking the lead twice, but Japan's resilience once again came to the fore.

The Dutch struck first when captain Virgil van Dijk rose highest to meet a Ryan Gravenberch delivery, heading the ball back across goal to give Ronald Koeman's side the advantage. However, Japan responded in impressive fashion. Having built a reputation for fighting back from losing positions at the 2022 World Cup, the Samurai Blue drew level through Keito Nakamura, whose precise low finish beat goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands regained control shortly afterwards through Crysencio Summerville. Making only his third appearance for the Oranje, the lively winger cut inside from the flank before curling a superb effort beyond Zion Suzuki and in off the post, restoring the Dutch lead in style.

Despite falling behind again, Japan continued to press for an equaliser. Their persistence was rewarded late in the contest when substitute Koki Ogawa met a corner with a powerful header. The effort took a decisive touch off Daichi Kamada before finding its way past Verbruggen to make it 2-2.

The first half had offered glimpses of excitement, particularly through Donyell Malen, who was repeatedly denied by the impressive Suzuki. Cody Gakpo also tested the Japanese goalkeeper, while Japan threatened through Nakamura and Ayase Ueda.

In the end, Japan's determination earned them a valuable point, while the Netherlands were left frustrated after twice surrendering the lead in a captivating Group F encounter.