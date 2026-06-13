FIFA World Cup 2026: United States Thrash Paraguay 4-1 After Balogun Brace Seals Record Win On Opening Night

The United States kicked off their home World Cup campaign in style with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. An own goal from Damián Bobadilla and a clinical brace from Folarin Balogun put the hosts firmly in control before Gio Reyna's stunning late strike capped an impressive opening-night performance. Mauricio grabbed a consolation goal for Paraguay, but it did little to dampen the celebratory mood as the USMNT made the perfect start on home soil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Roared on by a packed and passionate crowd, the USMNT made a blistering start and were rewarded with an early breakthrough. Weston McKennie delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, and Paraguay defender Damián Bobadilla could only divert the ball into his own net as the hosts took the lead.

The Americans continued to dominate proceedings, with Folarin Balogun emerging as the standout performer. The striker thought he had doubled the advantage with a clinical finish midway through the first half, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Balogun was not to be denied for long. The forward showcased his quality with a superb finish to extend the United States' lead before halftime, giving the hosts complete control of the contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the break, the U.S. maintained their attacking intensity and Balogun struck again, producing another composed finish to grab his second goal of the evening and put the result beyond doubt.

Paraguay managed to pull a goal back late in the match through Mauricio, briefly threatening to spoil the celebratory atmosphere. However, any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished when Gio Reyna capped a brilliant team performance with a stunning strike to restore the three-goal cushion.

The 4-1 victory marked an ideal start to the World Cup for the United States, whose energetic display, attacking quality, and clinical finishing sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament. With Balogun in inspired form and key players such as McKennie and Reyna impressing, the USMNT could hardly have asked for a better opening night on home soil.