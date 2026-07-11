FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Mikel Merino Powers Spain To Semi-Final With Dramatic Winner, Sets Up France Clash

Spain reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium. Fabian Ruiz and substitute Mikel Merino struck either side of Charles De Ketelaere's equaliser. Luis de la Fuente's side will now face France in a blockbuster last-four clash at Dallas Stadium.

De la Fuente's surprise decision to start Ruiz ahead of Pedri paid off almost immediately. The midfielder reacted quickest to convert after Thibaut Courtois had parried Dani Olmo's effort. Lamine Yamal then came close to doubling Spain's lead, cutting inside before firing narrowly wide.

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Belgium weathered Spain's pressure and found an equaliser just before half-time through a swift counter-attack. Kevin De Bruyne unlocked the defence with an incisive pass to Timothy Castagne, whose pinpoint cross was met by Charles De Ketelaere with a well-timed header after staying onside. The goal shifted the momentum and ensured the teams went into the interval level.

The contest remained finely balanced until Belgium suffered a major setback when Courtois was forced off injured in the 71st minute. His replacement, Senne Lammens, failed to gather Pau Cubarsí's powerful strike from distance, allowing Merino, who had only recently entered the match, to pounce on the loose ball and rifle home the winner. Belgium searched desperately for another equaliser, but Spain defended resolutely to preserve their lead and book a place in the last four.

Spain's victory underlined their resilience as they overcame a determined Belgian challenge in a tense knockout encounter. The former world champions are now just one win away from another World Cup final after navigating a demanding quarter-final test. Their reward is a mouth-watering semi-final against France, a fixture worthy of football's biggest stage.