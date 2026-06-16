FIFA World Cup 2026: Spirited Egypt Hold Belgium To 1-1 Draw In Seattle

A dramatic second-half own goal denied Egypt a historic upset as Belgium fought back to claim a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Group G opener at a packed CenturyLink Field.

For more than an hour, the Pharaohs looked poised to secure their first World Cup victory after a brilliant first-half strike from Emam Ashour stunned the European heavyweights. However, a cruel slice of misfortune just moments after the interval threw Belgium a lifeline, leaving both sides to share the points in Seattle's spectacular tournament debut.

Prior to kick-off, Egypt’s World Cup pedigree was modest at best: they had only ever led a match for a combined 29 minutes, had never tasted victory, and possessed just a single clean sheet. While they fell short of securing that elusive win, they shattered their previous leadership record after taking the game straight to the Belgians.

The breakthrough arrived late in the first half via a script written by Mohamed Salah on his 34th birthday. The Egyptian talisman turned provider, delivering a precise ball into the path of Ashour. The Al Ahly midfielder used his first touch to set himself and his second to sweep a low strike through the legs of Thomas Meunier and past a diving Thibaut Courtois, sending the African giants into the interval with a slender, well-deserved lead.

It was the 28-year-old’s first international goal, and it forced a sluggish Belgium side to look to the bench for salvation. Enter Romelu Lukaku.

The veteran striker made an immediate, devastating impact. Exactly 20 seconds after his second-half introduction, Lukaku strode menacingly into the penalty area to meet a Meunier cross. Though the Belgian powerhouse did not get the final touch, his looming presence panicked defender Mohamed Hany into poking the ball past his own goalkeeper, Mostafa Shoubir.

Egypt fought valiantly to restore their advantage, but the unfortunate own goal proved enough to rescue a point for a relieved Belgian side, leaving the Pharaohs with a historic performance but a bittersweet share of the spoils.