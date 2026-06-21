FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Run Riot As Oyarzabal & Yamal Inspire 4-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia

Spain bounced back from their opening-game disappointment in emphatic fashion as Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice and Lamine Yamal starred on his return to the starting XI in a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. The result puts La Roja firmly back on course for the Round of 32 after their shock goalless draw against Cabo Verde.

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Spain's dominance was rewarded early when Oyarzabal delivered a precise cross for Yamal, who timed his run perfectly before sliding home the opening goal. The breakthrough opened the floodgates as Saudi Arabia struggled to cope with Spain's relentless pressing.

Oyarzabal doubled the advantage after capitalising on hesitant defending inside the penalty area before adding his second just three minutes later, once again punishing Saudi Arabia's inability to clear their lines. Spain raced into a three-goal lead before the first hydration break, leaving their opponents with little opportunity to recover.

The Real Sociedad forward came close to completing a first-half hat-trick on two occasions. First, he nearly caught the goalkeeper off guard with an audacious effort that clipped the top of the crossbar following a poor clearance, before firing narrowly wide after another dangerous Spanish move.

Despite withdrawing both Oyarzabal and Yamal at half-time, Spain's intensity barely dropped after the restart. Their fourth goal arrived in unfortunate fashion for Saudi Arabia, as goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais parried Marc Cucurella's volley into the path of defender Hassan Altambakti, whose attempted clearance ended up in his own net.

The comprehensive victory leaves Spain well placed in the group, knowing that a point against Uruguay in their final fixture will be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, must quickly regroup ahead of a crucial meeting with Cabo Verde as they look to keep their qualification hopes alive.