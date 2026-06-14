FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar Clinch LAte Draw For First Ever WC Points In Dramatic Draw Against Switzerland

Qatar secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point in dramatic fashion as Boualem Khoukhi's stoppage-time equaliser earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in San Francisco.

Switzerland appeared destined to begin their World Cup campaign with a victory after striker Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty, but Qatar showed remarkable resilience and were rewarded deep into injury time with a historic goal that sparked celebrations among their supporters.

The Swiss controlled much of the possession and created the better chances throughout the match. Their breakthrough came when Mahmoud Abunada fouled Remo Freuler inside the penalty area, giving referee no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Embolo stepped up confidently and dispatched the penalty, putting Switzerland 1-0 ahead and seemingly on course for three valuable points in their opening group-stage encounter.

Despite falling behind, Qatar remained organised and continued to battle against a Swiss side boasting significant European experience. All eleven Swiss starters play in Europe's top five leagues, highlighting the quality and pedigree within Murat Yakin's squad.

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Switzerland had several opportunities to extend their lead but failed to capitalise. Forwards Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye were among those guilty of wasting promising chances, allowing Qatar to remain within touching distance.

The inability to convert opportunities became increasingly significant as the match entered its closing stages. While Switzerland maintained control for long periods, they were unable to find the decisive second goal that would have secured victory.

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With the game entering the fifth minute of added time, Qatar produced a moment that will be remembered for years to come. Defender Boualem Khoukhi rose to the occasion and found the equaliser, sending the Qatari players, staff and supporters into jubilation.

The goal secured a historic first World Cup point for Qatar and ensured they avoided defeat in a match many expected them to lose.