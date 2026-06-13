FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada Earn First Ever Points As Larin Rescue Draw Against Bosnia In Toronto

Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after substitute Cyle Larin came off the bench to score a dramatic equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. In front of a passionate home crowd, Canada produced an encouraging display filled with attacking intent and relentless pressure, but were forced to settle for a share of the spoils against a resilient Bosnia side that spent much of the contest defending deep and looking to strike from set-piece situations.

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The hosts dominated possession and territory from the opening whistle, creating a steady stream of chances while pinning Bosnia inside their own half for long periods. Canada's movement and energy caused constant problems, yet a combination of determined defending and missed opportunities prevented them from taking control of the scoreline.

Bosnia, meanwhile, offered a threat whenever dead-ball situations arose. Although they struggled to build sustained attacks in open play, their physical presence and delivery from set pieces ensured Canada could never fully relax. The visitors made the most of one of their opportunities through Sasa Lukic, whose goal gave Bosnia the lead against the run of play and left the hosts facing the prospect of a frustrating defeat despite their superiority.

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With pressure mounting and time running out, Canada turned to Larin from the bench. The move paid immediate dividends.

The veteran striker produced a moment that will live long in Canadian football history. With his very first touch after entering the match, Cyle Larin found the back of the net to spark celebrations around the stadium and drag his side level.

The goal not only rescued a point but also ensured Canada collected their first point at a FIFA World Cup, a landmark achievement for the national team.

While the result may have fallen short of the victory Canada arguably deserved, there was plenty of encouragement to take from the performance. The home side generated far more chances than their opponents and consistently looked the more dangerous team throughout the match.

Bosnia's disciplined and streetwise approach frustrated Canada for long stretches, but the visitors offered relatively little outside of sporadic counterattacks and set-piece opportunities. On the balance of play, Canada could rightly feel they merited all three points.

Just as importantly, the hosts showed character to recover from a losing position. Faced with mounting pressure and the possibility of a damaging opening defeat, they continued to attack with conviction and were rewarded through Larin's decisive intervention.

If Canada can maintain the intensity, creativity and attacking threat displayed in Toronto, progression to the knockout stages remains a realistic objective. The result may not have delivered the perfect start, but the performance suggested this Canadian side belongs on football's biggest stage.