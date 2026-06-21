FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands Thrash Sweden 5-1 To Go Top Of Group F After Gakpo, Brobbey Bag Brace

The Netherlands produced a ruthless attacking display to dismantle Sweden 5-1 in Houston, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scoring braces to send the Oranje to the top of Group F. After racing into a two-goal lead inside 17 minutes, Ronald Koeman's side never looked back, overwhelming the Swedes with clinical finishing to move a point clear at the summit ahead of the remaining group fixture.

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The Oranje made the perfect start, taking the lead inside five minutes when Gakpo delivered a teasing cross into the box for Brobbey, who finished clinically from close range. The Dutch doubled their advantage in the 17th minute as Brobbey grabbed his second of the evening, sliding in to convert Denzel Dumfries' inviting low cross.

Despite falling two goals behind, Sweden responded positively and enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure. They believed they had halved the deficit when Gustaf Lagerbielke powered home a header, only for the offside flag to deny the centre-back and preserve the Netherlands' commanding lead heading into the interval.

Any hopes of a Swedish comeback were extinguished shortly after the restart. Gakpo added his name to the scoresheet in the 47th minute with a composed finish from close range before producing a moment of individual brilliance seven minutes later, cutting inside from the left and firing an unstoppable strike into the far corner to make it 4-0.

Sweden eventually found a response just before the hour mark when substitute Anthony Elanga raced clear on the counter and calmly slotted past the goalkeeper to reduce the deficit. However, the goal proved little more than a consolation as the Dutch continued to dictate proceedings.

Crysencio Summerville capped an outstanding team performance in the closing stages, driving forward before smashing a right-footed effort beyond the goalkeeper in the 89th minute to restore the four-goal cushion and seal a convincing victory.

The result lifts the Netherlands to the summit of Group F, one point clear of Sweden, who slip to second ahead of the later fixture between Japan and Tunisia.