FIFA World Cup 2026: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Brazil To Improve Further After 3-0 Win Over Haiti; Eyes Scotland Clash As Knockout Preparation

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks after his side's 3-0 victory over Haiti in the FIFA World Cup 2026 | X

Philadelphia, June 20: Brazil put up a much-improved performance against Haiti in their second Group C game and manager Carlo Ancelotti was satisfied after grabbing three points courtesy of a 3-0 win, which moved them to the top of Group C with one game to go against Scotland.

"We played well in the first half. In the second, we had a bit more control but missed many opportunities," Ancelotti said.

Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha replaced Igor Thiago in the starting XI and it worked as he came up with a brace.

Brazil show marked improvement

"Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá and Casemiro were good in the midfield. Matheus positioned himself well for creating problems for the defence. It was an option we discussed yesterday, but it can change for the next match," he added.

Ancelotti admitted that the injury to Raphinha in the first half, resulting in his replacement by Ryan, did impact their plans. Brazil were 2-0 up when he left the field. Vinicius Junior scored the third goal after assisting one in Cunha's brace.

"Raphinha was injured, we replaced him with Ryan and he did well. Vini is dangerous in attack and gives depth in the centre of the field. He can change position and others can adjust," he added.

Focus shifts to Scotland

The Brazil manager said they showed improvement in this match after a sloppy display against Morocco.

"I expected this match to have better quality and fewer mistakes. We improved and have to improve more. We will do better against Scotland to prepare for the knockouts," Ancelotti said.

He also informed that Neymar will be available for the Scotland match and that Raphinha's injury will be assessed.

We showed that we deserve to be here: Haiti coach

The head coach of the Haiti men's national football team, Sebastien Migné, said that the Caribbean nation gave Brazil a tough fight in the second half and showed they deserved to be at the tournament.

"After making mistakes in the first half and conceding goals, we realigned positions in the second half, made readjustments and changed tactics. The positive thing was we didn't give up and showed we deserved to be here. Unfortunately, we played Brazil and there was too much gap. Everything needs to be aligned, but we made two mistakes to concede goals and it put pressure on us," he said.

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Haiti qualified for the World Cup after 52 years, but after two losses they have been eliminated and the game against Morocco will be their last match.

"Unfortunately, yes, we are eliminated. We are disappointed. They were better than us and we need to learn lessons. We have five days from now to meet Morocco, semifinalists from the last edition," he added.