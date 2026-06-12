FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Beat South Africa 2-0 Amid Red Card Chaos In Opener

Hosts Mexico began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, though the opening match of the tournament was overshadowed by three red cards and a series of controversial incidents.

Julián Quiñones gave the home side the perfect start, scoring after just nine minutes by slotting the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. Mexico dominated possession and chances throughout the contest, while South Africa struggled to pose a significant attacking threat.

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Quinones, Jimenez fire Mexico to 3 points

Mexico's early pressure paid off when Quiñones etched his name into World Cup history with the first goal of the tournament. The hosts remained firmly in control and continued to create opportunities against a South African side that found it difficult to gain a foothold in the match.

Their dominance was rewarded again in the second half when Raúl Jiménez headed home at the back post to double Mexico's lead and put the result beyond doubt.

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Red card drama

The first major turning point arrived just four minutes after the restart when South Africa were reduced to 10 men. Yaya Sithole was shown a straight red card by referee Wilton Sampaio for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity after fouling Gutierrez from behind as the Mexican attacker raced through on goal.

With the extra man advantage, Mexico tightened their grip on proceedings and continued to push South Africa deeper into their own half.

South Africa substitute Themba Zwane was dismissed following a VAR review after officials determined he had lashed out with his arm during an off-the-ball incident. Moments later, Mexico captain César Montes also saw red after lunging into a challenge on the edge of the box, with officials ruling that he had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The flurry of dismissals ensured the World Cup opener ended on a controversial note, but Mexico ultimately emerged with all three points thanks to goals from Quiñones and Jiménez.