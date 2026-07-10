FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe, Dembele Star As France Sink Morocco 2-0 To Seal Third Consecutive Semi-Final Berth

France stormed into their third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final with a clinical 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarter-final at Boston Stadium on Friday. Captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele struck in the second half as Didier Deschamps' men ended Morocco's spirited challenge to keep their title hopes alive.

It marks the third consecutive time that France have qualified for the semi-finals. Les Blues lifted the title in 2018 but were beaten by Argentina in the final four years later. They will face the winner of the Spain vs Belgium quarter-finals in the semis.

Morocco began brightly and matched France's intensity in the opening exchanges, with Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi posing a threat on the counter. However, the Atlas Lions struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a well-organised French defence.

France gradually took control before the break and came close to opening the scoring on multiple occasions. Mbappe was denied from close range and also failed to convert from the penalty spot, leaving the contest goalless at half-time.

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute when Desire Doue slipped a precise pass into Mbappe, who calmly curled his effort beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to give France the lead. The strike was Mbappe's eighth goal of the tournament, drawing him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

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Just six minutes later, France doubled their advantage through Dembele. The winger unleashed a powerful right-footed effort from outside the penalty area that Bounou managed to get a hand to, but could not keep out. It was Dembele's fifth goal of the tournament and effectively sealed France's place in the last four.

Morocco continued to push for a way back into the contest, but France remained composed defensively to see out the victory without major alarms. It marked the end of a wonderful run from the African side, who had impressively reached the semis four years earlier.