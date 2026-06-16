FIFA World Cup 2026: Massive Brawl Erupts As Messi's Argentina, Algeria Fans Clash At Times Square Ahead Of Opener | VIDEO

Massive Brawl Erupts As Messi's Argentina, Algeria Fans Clash At Times Square Ahead Of Opener | X

New York, June 17: Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign led by Lionel Messi received unwanted attention even before the team's opening match against Algeria. Supporters of the two nations were involved in clashes in New York's Times Square just hours before the Group J encounter. Several videos of the massive brawl which erupted between the fans of both the teams have surfaced on social media. The police had to intervene to control the situation.

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The incident occurred when thousands of football fans gathered in Times Square to celebrate the World Cup and catch a glimpse of the tournament atmosphere ahead of Argentina's first match. Many supporters were there to cheer for Messi, who is expected to play a key role as the defending champions begin their title defence.

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However, the celebrations took an ugly turn when tensions rose between groups of Argentina and Algeria fans. Videos shared on social media showed heated arguments, pushing and physical fights in the crowded area.

New York Police Intervenes

New York police quickly stepped in to separate the supporters and restore order. Authorities dispersed parts of the crowd and prevented the situation from escalating further. No major injuries were reported.

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The incident came ahead of a highly anticipated clash between Argentina and Algeria, with football fans around the world eager to watch Messi lead his team once again on the biggest stage.

Despite the scenes in New York, the atmosphere across most World Cup host cities remained positive with fans from different countries celebrating together peacefully.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni previously urged supporters to show respect and sportsmanship during the tournament, reminding the fans that football should unite people rather than divide them.

The focus will now shift back to the pitch, where Messi and Argentina will look to start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a winning performance against Algeria.