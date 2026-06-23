FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Scripts History As Argentina Seal Knockouts Spot With 2-0 Win Over Austria In Dallas

Lionel Messi rewrote the FIFA World Cup record books once again, scoring a historic brace as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in their Group J clash in Dallas on Wednesday to secure a place in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. The victory ensured the defending champions progressed with a game to spare, while Messi became the outright highest goalscorer in men's World Cup history before extending his overall tournament record with a late second goal.

The Argentine captain endured a frustrating start, missing a penalty inside the opening 10 minutes after Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the box. Austria, led brilliantly in defence by David Alaba, continued to keep Messi at bay despite Argentina's sustained pressure.

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner finally broke the deadlock just before half-time, capping off a flowing team move that he initiated by meeting Facundo Medina's low cross with a first-time finish into the bottom corner for his landmark 17th World Cup goal. The strike carried immense significance as it took him past Germany legend Miroslav Klose to become the highest goalscorer in men's World Cup history.

Austria remained disciplined after the restart and looked to stay in contention, but Argentina controlled possession and rarely looked troubled. Messi continued to threaten, only to be denied again by the resolute Austrian defence.

Deep into stoppage time, however, the Argentine icon had the final word. Reacting quickest after a goalmouth scramble, Messi bundled the ball home from close range to complete his brace and seal Argentina's victory.

His second goal not only secured the three points but also took his World Cup tally to 18, moving him ahead of Brazilian great Marta to become the leading scorer across both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup tournaments. The goal also extended Messi's scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.