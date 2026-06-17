FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé Magic Hands France 3-1 Win Over Senegal In New York

Kylian Mbappe powered France to a comfortable 3-1 win over Senegal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in New York. The Real Madrid star became France's all-time leading scorer with his twin strikes, while Bradley Bracola also added to the scoresheet. Senegal had their moments, with Mbaye capping off an individual goal, but it was Mbappe and France who clinched victory.

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France struggled to find their rhythm in a sluggish opening 45 minutes, with Didier Deschamps' side looking lethargic and lacking creativity against a disciplined Senegal outfit. The reigning European champions failed to create clear-cut chances and were fortunate not to fall behind before the break.

The match sprang to life after halftime as France gradually asserted control. Mbappe was at the heart of the action and appeared set to win a penalty when he was brought down in the area by a sliding challenge from Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, the appeals were waved away.

The Real Madrid forward did not have to wait long to make his mark. In the 58th minute, Mbappe showcased his trademark pace and movement, timing a brilliant run to perfection before collecting Michael Olise's incisive through ball and calmly sliding his finish beyond Mendy to give France the lead.

France doubled their advantage shortly afterward through Bradley Barcola. Introduced from the bench less than two minutes earlier, the winger made an immediate impact by finding the net and putting Les Bleus firmly in control.

Senegal threatened a late fightback when Mbaye pulled a goal back, raising hopes of a dramatic finish. However, any thoughts of a comeback were quickly extinguished by Mbappe, who produced a moment of brilliance in stoppage time. The France captain unleashed a stunning strike from around 30 yards that flew past Mendy and into the net to seal a deserved 3-1 victory.