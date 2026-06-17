Kylian Mbappé Breaks French Goal-Scoring Record With Brace In FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Senegal | VIDEO

Kylian Mbappé etched his name even deeper into French football history by becoming France's all-time leading goal scorer after finding the net during Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Playing against Senegal, Mbappe netted the opener to fire his side into advantage just after the hour mark in Miami.

The strike was Mbappe's 57th in 99 appearances for Les Blues, joining former teammate Olivier Giroud. Mbappe then overtook the former Arsenal star, scoring his 58th to power France to a 3-1 win.

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Mbappé's historic strike came on the sport's biggest stage, adding another memorable chapter to an international career already filled with remarkable achievements. The goal sparked celebrations among French supporters and teammates alike, who recognized the significance of the moment for both the player and the nation.

Having burst onto the global scene during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where France lifted the trophy, Mbappé has consistently delivered for his country across major tournaments. His blend of pace, skill and clinical finishing has made him the focal point of the French attack for nearly a decade.